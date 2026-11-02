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FCC Clears More Drones, Inverters, Robots From Covered List

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 2, 2026, 1:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has cleared several foreign-produced products for sale in the U.S., exempting certain uncrewed aircraft systems, advanced robotic devices and power inverters from the Covered List, which restricts foreign-made devices for national security reasons....

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