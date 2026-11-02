East Palestine Cos. Say Norfolk Can't Rehash Derailment Fault

By Matthew Santoni ( November 2, 2026, 5:06 PM EST) -- Norfolk Southern already tried to shift the blame for the 2023 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and lost in a jury trial over apportioning a $600 million settlement, so the railroad should not be able to try the same defense in a lawsuit brought by businesses who opted out of the deal, the businesses have told an Ohio federal court....
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