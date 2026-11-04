'Clearly Sanctionable' Conduct Not Punished In Vape MDL
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 4, 2026, 6:29 PM EST) -- Buyers of CCell-branded vape hardware escaped sanctions Friday after they repeatedly mischaracterized emails to suggest a distributor had an enforcement role in a price-fixing scheme, when the California federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation called the conduct "clearly sanctionable" but giving counsel "one last chance."...
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