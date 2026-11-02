IP To PI: Mass. Trade Secrets Attys Rethink Injunction Strategy
By Chris Villani ( November 2, 2026, 6:12 PM EST) -- A recent decision by Massachusetts' top appellate court that makes it tougher to secure preliminary injunctions in trade secrets cases will likely force Bay State attorneys to turn to strategies from other areas of intellectual property law to clear the heightened bar....
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