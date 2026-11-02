Ford Says Vehicle Sales Sink Defective Transmission Claims

By Mike Curley ( November 2, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- Ford has urged a Massachusetts federal judge to throw out claims from 10 consumers in a proposed class action alleging it sold them vehicles with faulty transmissions, contending the drivers' resale of their cars deprives the automaker of evidence in its defense....
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