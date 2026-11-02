Union, Groups Challenge Trump's 'Noncitizen' Ballot Demand
By MJ Koo ( November 2, 2026, 4:08 PM EST) -- A labor union and two voter advocacy groups have asked a Washington federal court to stop President Donald Trump's administration from pressuring state election officials to set aside ballots from about 400 registered voters federal agencies believe are or were noncitizens....
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