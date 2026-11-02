9th Circ. Won't Extend Block On Venezuela TPS Ruling
By Tom Lotshaw ( November 2, 2026, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit denied the Trump administration's request to block a district court order that stymied its cancellation of a temporary protected status extension for Venezuela and is set to snap back into effect after a U.S. Supreme Court stay of the order expires this week....
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