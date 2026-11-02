Broadview 6 'Deflection' Ousted Chicago's FBI Head, Suit Says
By Lauraann Wood ( November 2, 2026, 11:16 PM EST) -- Chicago's former FBI head claimed Monday in federal court that he was forced to retire from the local field office once U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros mounted a political pressure campaign "to deflect from his own malfeasance" that turned a criminal protest prosecution against six individuals into an "unprecedented disaster."...
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