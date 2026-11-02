Ex-Fairstead Partner Says Late Experts Violate Court Order

By Jarek Rutz ( November 2, 2026, 7:54 PM EST) -- A former partner at affordable housing firm Fairstead Capital Management LLC urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday to stop the company from using newly disclosed valuation experts and documents in a fight over his canceled equity, while Fairstead argued the changes were justified and caused no harm....
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