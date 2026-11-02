Ohio High Court Clarifies Juror-Bias Challenge Standard

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 2, 2026, 10:36 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Monday that trial judges must disqualify prospective jurors when bias or unwillingness to follow the law is proven valid, overruling portions of two earlier decisions that allowed greater judicial discretion in such cases....
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