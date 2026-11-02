CoStar Dodges Rent Fee Class Action After Deal In Principle

By Ben Adlin ( November 2, 2026, 11:25 PM EST) -- An Apartments.com user dropped her proposed nationwide class action accusing the online service of charging "junk transaction fees" on rent payments made through its platform, according to an order granted Monday by a Washington federal judge....
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