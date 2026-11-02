HHS Says Wash. Has No Stake In Noncitizen Medicaid Fight
By Rachel Riley ( November 2, 2026, 8:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is fighting Washington state's bid to join a legal challenge to the Trump administration's attempts to withdraw federal Medicaid funding for certain noncitizens receiving supplemental security income, arguing Friday the state has pointed to "speculative downstream effects" of the targeted policy....
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