Webuild Asks Justices To Clarify Foreign Award Jurisdiction

By Caroline Simson ( November 2, 2026, 11:17 PM EST) -- Italian construction giant Webuild is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Third Circuit decision reviving litigation to enforce a $140 million arbitral award against it, arguing the justices must resolve whether courts can enforce such awards based solely on a defendant's in-state property....
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