Meta Can't Shake Android Users' Browsing-Profile Claims

By Hailey Konnath ( November 2, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday once again refused to throw out consolidated litigation claiming Meta matched users' browsing activities to their Facebook accounts for targeted advertising purposes, ruling that the plaintiffs have adequately alleged it violated the Android security protocol known as sandboxing....
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