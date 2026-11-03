John Deere Can't Escape Ex-Workers' Severance Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 3, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- Former John Deere workers alleging the company manipulated performance ratings to reduce severance payouts advanced their proposed class action to discovery, convincing an Illinois federal judge that the alleged conduct sufficiently stated a claim for violating federal benefits law....
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