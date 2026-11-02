Vaccine Co. Investors Want Final OK Of $6M Settlement
By Sydney Price ( November 2, 2026, 11:13 PM EST) -- Investors of now-bankrupt vaccine company Gritstone Bio Inc. have asked a California federal court to grant final approval to a $6 million settlement resolving claims that its former CEO failed to disclose the company's inability to carry out a $423 million government contract for COVID-19 vaccine research it was granted in 2023....
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