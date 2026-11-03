No Imminent Harm In DOJ Voter List Threats, DC Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath ( November 3, 2026, 10:16 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday declined to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from demanding immigration-related voter roll changes, finding that although the demands "may indeed be unlawful," Democratic campaign officials and congressional leaders don't have the standing to challenge them....
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