Tribe Says Closure Of Everglades ICE Site Doesn't Moot Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( November 3, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida has urged a federal judge not to throw out its suit over a detention unit in Everglades National Park even though the facility designed to hold unauthorized immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has closed....
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