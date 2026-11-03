Judge Delays Kennedy Center Ruling Until Friday Briefing

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 3, 2026, 5:05 PM EST) -- A federal judge Tuesday said he was not inclined to rule just yet on a motion to compel documents and other discovery material related to the closure and attempted renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, citing an impending briefing from the government due Friday....
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