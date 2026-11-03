IRS Asks 11th Circ. To Back Denial Of $27M Easement Claim

By Zak Kostro ( November 3, 2026, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court properly dismissed a partnership's bid to challenge the IRS' denial of a $27 million tax deduction for a Georgia conservation easement donation, the agency told the Eleventh Circuit, saying the partnership's petitions were filed late and the statutory deadline isn't flexible....
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