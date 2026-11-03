DOJ Says Trump Adviser Needn't Answer ABA Subpoenas Yet
By Jared Foretek ( November 3, 2026, 3:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is arguing that Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn shouldn't have to respond to subpoenas from the American Bar Association in its challenge to the Trump administration's campaign against law firms until the presiding judge rules on the administration's preexisting motion to quash them....
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