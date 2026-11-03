Energy Co. Directors Sued Over China Supply Chain Claims

By Keith Goldberg ( November 3, 2026, 5:36 PM EST) -- The top brass of Bloom Energy Corp. on Tuesday were hit with another lawsuit claiming they misled shareholders by understating the extent to which the renewable energy company depended on Chinese scandium, a critical raw material used in its fuel cells....
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