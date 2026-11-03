Ga. Court Affirms Toss Of $7.5M Verdict In Patient Death Suit
By Y. Peter Kang ( November 3, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a trial judge's decision to wipe out a jury's $7.5 million verdict against healthcare providers accused of negligently discharging an emergency room patient who was later hit and killed by a car, saying the plaintiffs failed to prove the providers' alleged negligence caused the death....
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