Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Court Affirms Toss Of $7.5M Verdict In Patient Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 3, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a trial judge's decision to wipe out a jury's $7.5 million verdict against healthcare providers accused of negligently discharging an emergency room patient who was later hit and killed by a car, saying the plaintiffs failed to prove the providers' alleged negligence caused the death....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies