9th Circ. Backtracks On Venezuela TPS Reinstatement

By Britain Eakin ( November 3, 2026, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed course Tuesday, granting the Trump administration's request for an administrative stay temporarily pausing a district court order that reinstated Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela, after originally denying the government's request....
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