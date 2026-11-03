Ga. Power Can't Apply New Tort Law In Exposure Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 3, 2026, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Tuesday rejected Georgia Power Co.'s bid to apportion fault to companies that settled out of an asbestos exposure lawsuit as well as its bid to escape the case, finding that disputes over the utility's knowledge of asbestos hazards prevent it from obtaining summary judgment....
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