2nd Circ. Denies Kalshi, Coinbase Enforcement Shields
By Aislinn Keely ( November 3, 2026, 9:45 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday rebuffed separate bids by Kalshi and Coinbase to temporarily shield their sports contracts from New York and Connecticut gambling regulators after the judges appeared unconvinced by the platforms' attempts to draw lines between sports event contracts and sports bets....
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