Judge Removes Boies Schiller As Class Counsel In AI Case
By Elliot Weld ( November 3, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has revoked Boies Schiller Flexner's status as interim class counsel for a group of authors suing Meta with allegations that their works were used without permission to train artificial intelligence, several months after the judge criticized the firm for how long it took to add a contributory infringement claim to the case....
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