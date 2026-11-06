DOE Energy Efficiency Rollbacks Portend Clashes With States

By Sean Lev, John Hodges and Jason Neal ( November 6, 2026, 10:01 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is considering cutbacks on energy efficiency standards for numerous types of appliances. Proposals from May 2025 included the rescission of many DOE standards[1] and the withdrawal of determinations of some items as covered by the DOE's efficiency program.[2]...
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