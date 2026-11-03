Patriots Owner In Talks To Settle Stadium License Dispute
By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 3, 2026, 6:14 PM EST) -- The owner of the New England Patriots and the town of Foxborough have told a Massachusetts state judge they are entering talks to potentially resolve a lawsuit over seven-figure fees associated with the National Football League team's home stadium....
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