Trump Officials Seek To Escape Khalil's Conspiracy Suit

By Ganesh Setty ( November 4, 2026, 3:35 PM EST) -- Trump administration officials have urged a New York federal court to toss a civil lawsuit from pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil alleging a conspiracy to target him before the administration ultimately sought his deportation on foreign policy grounds, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.