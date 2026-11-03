Lockheed To Pay $29.5M Over Alleged DEI Bias Practices

By Craig Clough ( November 3, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. agreed to pay $29.5 million under two settlements announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations that the defense contractor considered race or sex in some pay, hiring and promotion decisions while certifying compliance with federal antidiscrimination requirements...
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