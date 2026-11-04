Senate Permitting Bill May Sink Beneath Blue Wave

By Keith Goldberg ( November 4, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- The chances of Congress passing legislation aimed at speeding permits for infrastructure projects plummeted as Democrats seized control of Capitol Hill in Tuesday's elections, and any related bill introduced in 2027 could look a lot different than the current version....
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