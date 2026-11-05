Ga. Utility Board Likely To Tighten Rules For Data Centers

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 5, 2026, 9:11 PM EST) -- The new Democratic majority at the Georgia Public Service Commission could mean tougher rules for big power users like data centers, experts told Law360, but legal limitations and the slow-moving nature of energy planning may blunt the near-term effect of the commission's shake-up....
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