NJ Justices Skeptical Court Can Void Jersey City Sewer Pact

By George Woolston ( November 4, 2026, 6:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court appeared skeptical Wednesday that it had the authority to void a decades-old settlement agreement requiring Jersey City to pay for the water treatment costs of nine municipalities, with justices questioning whether they were being asked to overrule the state's sewage authority law....
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