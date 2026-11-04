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7th Circ. Probes Milwaukee Tool's Forced-Labor Liability

By Celeste Bott ( November 4, 2026, 6:01 PM EST) -- Seventh Circuit judges grappled Wednesday with whether a federal anti-trafficking law allows a former Chinese prisoner to sue Milwaukee Tool over allegations it sold gloves made with forced prison labor in China, questioning the international consequences of allowing private lawsuits over foreign conduct and probing whether the company's alleged profits from that labor in the United States are sufficient to keep the case alive....

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