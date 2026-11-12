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Mich., NJ Rulings Show Evolving Law On Diminished Capacity

By Adam Wright ( November 12, 2026, 3:57 PM EST) -- When a Massachusetts jury deadlocked in September over whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three young children, it confronted one of criminal law's most difficult questions: What role, if any, should mental illness play in determining if someone is guilty of a crime?...

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