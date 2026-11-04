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Expert Analysis

Full Policy Payment May Not Bar Insurer Bad Faith In 9th Circ.

By Tracy Garcia ( November 4, 2026, 3:44 PM EST) -- An insurer exercises an option expressly afforded by its policy, pays the policy limits and thereby satisfies its contractual obligations. One might reasonably expect that to end the dispute. However, in a Sept. 16 decision, Quilbillies LLC v. First American Title Insurance Co., a split U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit panel held otherwise, at least as to bad faith.[1]...

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