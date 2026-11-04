SkyWest Union Latest To Oppose Spirit's Ch. 11 Data Sale
By Vince Sullivan ( November 4, 2026, 6:20 PM EST) -- A union representing flight crew members for SkyWest Airlines has asked a New York bankruptcy court for permission to intervene in the Chapter 11 case of budget airline owner Spirit Aviation Holdings so that it can submit a statement opposing a sale of data to Google....
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