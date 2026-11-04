Witness Against Fugitive Conn. Budget Official Gets Probation
By Brian Steele ( November 4, 2026, 6:26 PM EST) -- A witness who testified that she hired the daughter of fugitive Konstantinos Diamantis under pressure was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after cooperating with the FBI and admitting to one count of conspiring to bribe the former Connecticut budget official....
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