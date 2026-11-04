Westlaw AI Fight Warrants Full Court Review, 3rd Circ. Told

By Theresa Schliep ( November 4, 2026, 8:23 PM EST) -- Ross Intelligence urged the full Third Circuit to revisit a copyright decision concluding that it wasn't protected by fair use when it trained its artificial intelligence legal research platform on Thomson Reuters' Westlaw headnotes, arguing that "at every turn, the panel asked the wrong question."...
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