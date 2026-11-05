Taser Maker Hit With Class Action Over License Plate Tracking
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 5, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- Two California consumers have hit Axon Enterprise Inc. with a proposed class action in California federal court, alleging the maker of Tasers and body cameras violates privacy statutes by collecting and storing information about millions of Golden State drivers through its "sprawling fleet" of cameras and automated license-plate readers....
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