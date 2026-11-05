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Deals Rumor Mill

Oracle Scraps $7B China Chip Deal Under Pressure, And More

By Al Barbarino ( November 5, 2026, 2:59 PM EST) -- Oracle has called off a $7 billion microchip leasing deal with China's Tencent, a tungsten mining company affiliated with President Donald Trump's sons is planning to go public at a $2 billion valuation, and Clayton Dubilier & Rice is exploring purchase of the $40 billion payments processor Global Payments. ...

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