Bike Group Backs Injunction Blocking DC Golf Course Plan
By Tom Lotshaw ( November 5, 2026, 3:30 PM EST) -- A bicyclist advocacy group urged a D.C. federal judge to keep the Trump administration from cutting down more trees or taking other steps to develop a championship-style golf course at East Potomac Park while litigation over the allegedly unlawful project proceeds....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.