Federal Workers Seek To Halt Gender-Affirming Benefits Ban

By Patrick Hoff ( November 5, 2026, 2:44 PM EST) -- Two federal employees urged a D.C. federal court to block President Donald Trump's administration from eliminating coverage for gender-affirming care from their 2027 health benefits, arguing thousands of people will be harmed unless the court steps in before open enrollment ends....
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