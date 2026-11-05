Stripes Subscribers Press Court To Undo Pentagon Rules

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 5, 2026, 5:20 PM EST) -- Subscribers to the military news outlet Stars and Stripes asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to strike down a series of policy and governance changes from the U.S. Department of Defense that curtail the publication's independence....
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