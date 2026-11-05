Albertsons, Safeway Owe Wash. $900M Over Opioid Diversion

By Ben Adlin ( November 5, 2026, 1:17 PM EST) -- Albertsons and its Safeway subsidiary must pay $900 million for helping fuel Washington state's overdose crisis by failing for years to prevent the diversion of opioid drugs, a Seattle judge ruled Thursday, finding that the pharmacy chains regularly failed to follow their own policies aimed at ensuring prescriptions were legitimate....
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