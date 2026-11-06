Snapchat Features Helped Predator Groom Child, Suit Says
By Emily Field ( November 6, 2026, 8:23 PM EST) -- Snap Inc. was hit with a suit in Washington federal court by parents who say their daughter was groomed and exploited by an adult predator who used the social media platform's algorithmic features to target and threaten her across state lines....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.