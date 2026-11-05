Disbarred Texas Atty Gets New Shot At $3.8M Fee-Sharing Suit

By Mike Curley ( November 5, 2026, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday reinstated a disbarred attorney's suit alleging two law firms owe him more than $3.8 million in fees and costs, finding the trial court didn't have competent evidence that he worked on the suits only after he was disbarred....
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