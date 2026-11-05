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Tesla Wins New Trial Bid After $42.5M Crash Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 5, 2026, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered a new trial on whether Tesla can be held vicariously liable for a motorcycle crash caused by an employee driving a company truck, finding a jury should determine whether the worker was acting in the scope of his employment when he struck the motorcyclist....

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